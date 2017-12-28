Kim Kardashian Just Deleted All Of The Family Christmas Photos From Instagram — But Why?

Kim Kardashian mysteriously removed all of the adorable Kardashian Christmas cards from her Instagram. Why did she take away all of those cute family pics?!

Only a few days after Christmas 2017, Kim Kardashian, 37, took away the best gifts that fans received from the reality TV star during the holiday season: the Kardashian family’s Christmas card pictures she posted on Instagram. Don’t even bother double-checking her account: they’re deleted, gone, no more. Look, we get it’s after Christmas and all — but if our neighbors can keep up their annoying decorations for a full week after Dec. 25, you can make sure those adorable Christmas photos are still available on Instagram, Kim! As for the reason why she pulled this Scrooge-like move and deleted the pics in question, we’re still in the dark. It might be due to the fact that the final Kardashian Christmas card on Dec. 25 did not feature Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump, which caused a backlash from fans. Thankfully for all of you, you can still check out all of the pics from the Kardashian’s Christmas card in our gallery above.

We reported earlier how Kim’s new 2018 resolution is to stop obsessing over her booty and to accept her body as it is. While we’re super glad she’s made such a body-positive goal for the new year, we also wish she’d make a resolution to not delete her holiday card photos in the upcoming year. Seriously, those pics get us through the tough times, Kim.

Meanwhile, Kim was surprised by husband Kanye West, 40, with a huge stocking stuff: actual stocks to the companies Disney, Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Adidas. While you wish Kim would re-gift us those cute Kardashian family Christmas card pics, click here to see sexy pics of celebs, including Kim, who had the raciest, practically nude selfies of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Kim chose to remove those Christmas pictures? Let us know your theories in the comment section below.