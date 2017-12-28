Offset’s Latest Bombshell: IG Model Claims She’s Pregnant With His Baby — ‘There’s NO Doubt’

Uh-oh. An Instagram model has come forward claiming to be pregnant with Offset’s child! Check out her post.

Just as one controversy between Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, is dying down, another is rearing its head! An Instagram model named Celina Powell has stepped forward to announce that she is pregnant — with the rapper’s child! And she’s not coming empty-handed! The tattooed stunner share an ultrasound image with the news! Head here for loads more images of Cardi and Offset.

“These past few months have been a complete mess… but I finally found enough strength to open up about what’s going on,” Celina wrote on Instagram, captioning two ultrasound images. “Yes I am expecting & yes she’s a GIRL, my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better. I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus. I know y’all like ‘this b*tch done faked hella pregnancies ‘ but this time there’s NOOO doubt. I can’t wait to meet you my angel.”

The beautiful model went on to add: “THIS IS A 3D ULTRASOUND AT BABY ZOOM IN CASLE ROCK COLORADO (sic) in the video my sister says ‘yeah IT definitely looks like it’s dad.'” In the accompanying video, 2 women laugh and 1 does seem to state that the fetus already resembles Offset.

This startling announcement comes just days after Cardi confirmed to fans that the rapper had cheated on her after a video of him with another woman leaked. Not long after, her fandom began to theorize that the possible woman in the video is yet another Instagram model — Faith Nketsi, based on her look and another brief clip of her and the Offset posing together!

Did Offset really get another woman pregnant? Will he and Cardi be able to weather another storm? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as shocked by this revelation as we are? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.