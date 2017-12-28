How To Avoid A Hangover But Still Have Fun On New Year’s Eve

Sure, drinking can be fun, and having champagne on New Year’s Eve is almost a given, but the New Year’s Day hangover is a real drag. Here’s how to start 2018 off right!

BEFORE: Plan ahead, people! Make sure you eat full, nutritious meals throughout the day on December 31. Drinking on an empty stomach is never a good idea! Think about how many drinks you can personally have and still feel in control, and try to stick to that limit. Pair up with a responsible buddy who has work the next day, or fitness/diet goals, and check on each other throughout the night. Also, pick one drink and stick with it. Mixing wine, beer, and liquor in one night is a recipe for disaster.

DURING: Alternate alcohol with water, juice, or soda to slow yourself down. Instead of drinking champagne or wine on its own, try making a champagne cocktail or wine spritzer — this can reduce the amount of alcohol per drink, so you can technically drink more ounces without drinking more liquor. Avoid eating super fatty foods, as you’ll just end up feeling bloated and full. Give yourself a cut off time. There is no need to keep drinking after 12:30pm on New Year’s Eve. Drink a full glass of water before bed and use a makeup removing wipe (I like Yes To wipes) to get rid of makeup, dirt, and oil. Apply moisturizer to re-hydrate skin so that even if you do get a hangover, you won’t look like you have one.

THE NEXT DAY: Have a balanced breakfast of whole wheat toast, eggs, and a banana — the potassium in the fruit is a known hangover cure. Drink a ton of fluids to rehydrate, and sip on tea. Kusmi Tea has three delicious strains of their famous “detox teas” — Kendall Jenner is a fan of their BB Detox blend. Plan and pre-pay for a workout class on January 1. Knowing that you could lose $35 by skipping that SoulCycle class might be the motivation you need to resist that last drink of the night.

