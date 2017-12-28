Biggest Fashion Risks Of 2017: Rita Ora’s Red Carpet Robe & More

From the braless trend to pajamas as daywear, Hollywood’s hottest celebs made 2017 the craziest fashion year yet! Check out Kim Kardashian and more stars who took major risks in 2017! Did it pay off? … You be the judge!

It’s all in the name of fashion, right? — Your favorite celebrities took the plunge [literally], and went out of their comfort zones in 2017 to turn heads with their craziest fashion yet! While it paid off for some stars, others weren’t so lucky. When does an outfit have just enough edge and when is it too risky? — Well, just ask Kim Kardashian, 37, who once rocked nine athleisure-like Yeezy [Season 6 Collection] outfits in just one day! And, let’s not forget about that one time when Russell Westbrook, 29, wore a bright pink sweatsuit when he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in September 2017? — Oklahoma City’s star PG and fashion author [Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers] donned a white Gucci shirt with his sweats and high white socks. With all of that being said, Kim and Russell are our picks for 2017’s biggest fashion risk-takers. See them and more celebs who showed off their wild side when it came to fashion in 2017; Then, let us know if it totally paid off, or totally failed!

We can’t let another minute pass without mentioning Rita Ora, 27. The singer knows how to bring shock value to the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2017 MTV EMAs, where she served as the night’s host on November 12. Rita stepped on the red carpet in a white bathrobe with a thigh-high slit and a towel wrapped around her head; You know, that fresh-out-the-shower look, except she added $7.8 million diamonds to her look, a full face of makeup and pointed white stilettos with silver jewels. While we’re used to Rita’s outspoken fashion — aka, like the time she rocked a cheese-printed Moschino dress in 2014 — her robe and towel number took the top spot on her wildest fashion moments list.

And, of course, 2017 had it’s crazy trends — velvet, wild prints/patterns, braless/commando looks, latex, fishnet; you name it — which all the stars took advantage of! Who owned what trends, you ask? — Jennifer Lopez, 48, stunned in sheer this year; Ariel Winter, 19, was the queen of risky mini dresses, especially latex; Harry Styles, 23, was the king of colorful printed/patterned suits; and, Nicki Minaj, 35, pretty much pushed the envelope on every trend she could. See all of that and more in our gallery of 2017’s biggest fashion risks by celebs in our attached gallery!

HollywoodLifers, who is your pick for the biggest fashion risk of 2017?