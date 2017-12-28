Tweets
Donald Trump Slammed For Mocking Global Warming As Northeast Preps For Arctic Temps

Donald Trump is getting hammered for a crude tweet making a joke about climate change as the midwest and northeast preps for record breaking Arctic temps.

If you live in anywhere but south Florida or the desert southwest, chances are you are totally freezing right now and it’s only going to get colder. A massive blast of Arctic air has much of the nation in it’s grip, from the midwest with sub-zero temps in Minnesota to frigid highs in the teens through much of the northeast. Of course President Donald Trump, 71, couldn’t resist the urge to tweet out his completely ignorance when it comes to the phenomenon of climate change by claiming the cold temps mean global warming isn’t real. He even bragged about pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and made a ridiculous wisecrack about borrowing other countries’ global warming problems.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!,” the science-denying tycoon tweeted out on Dec. 28. Naturally many were quick to point out the utter stupidity of what he wrote, that just because it’s cold now doesn’t mean climate change isn’t real. 2017 is about to go down at the hottest year on record globally. It’s freezing outside because it’s winter and Arctic blasts happen…but in Trump’s addled mind it’s proof that global warming is a hoax.

Needless to say the Twittersphere was quick to call out Trump for his ignorance or at worst blatantly lying and misleading Americans. Mind you, he appointed avowed climate change deniers to cabinet positions at the EPA, Interior and Energy departments to further his love for the fossil fuel industry, so he’s most likely doing the latter.

Here’s his moronic tweet, followed by baffled and angry reactions:

Fellow politicians even slammed his twisted tweet:

