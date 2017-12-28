Donald Trump Slammed For Mocking Global Warming As Northeast Preps For Arctic Temps

Donald Trump is getting hammered for a crude tweet making a joke about climate change as the midwest and northeast preps for record breaking Arctic temps.

If you live in anywhere but south Florida or the desert southwest, chances are you are totally freezing right now and it’s only going to get colder. A massive blast of Arctic air has much of the nation in it’s grip, from the midwest with sub-zero temps in Minnesota to frigid highs in the teens through much of the northeast. Of course President Donald Trump, 71, couldn’t resist the urge to tweet out his completely ignorance when it comes to the phenomenon of climate change by claiming the cold temps mean global warming isn’t real. He even bragged about pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and made a ridiculous wisecrack about borrowing other countries’ global warming problems.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!,” the science-denying tycoon tweeted out on Dec. 28. Naturally many were quick to point out the utter stupidity of what he wrote, that just because it’s cold now doesn’t mean climate change isn’t real. 2017 is about to go down at the hottest year on record globally. It’s freezing outside because it’s winter and Arctic blasts happen…but in Trump’s addled mind it’s proof that global warming is a hoax.

Needless to say the Twittersphere was quick to call out Trump for his ignorance or at worst blatantly lying and misleading Americans. Mind you, he appointed avowed climate change deniers to cabinet positions at the EPA, Interior and Energy departments to further his love for the fossil fuel industry, so he’s most likely doing the latter.

Here’s his moronic tweet, followed by baffled and angry reactions:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

A man with literally every piece of information in the world at his fingertips looks at COLDEST NEW YEARS EVE ON RECORD and comes up with "yeah, climate change isn't real" https://t.co/hHEwXL1YZb — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) December 29, 2017

Please let someone preserve this tweet forever so that future generations at least know why the American government didn’t take action to deal with the climate change crisis that now afflicts them https://t.co/FyV2dlbNzE — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 29, 2017

The president is still the world’s leading proponent of the world’s stupidest talking point about climate change. pic.twitter.com/N8ThtBABc6 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 29, 2017

Using climate change as an argument against climate change is quite an amazing accomplishment https://t.co/WGGYE9H74a — Nate (@BarstoolNate) December 29, 2017

Fellow politicians even slammed his twisted tweet:

Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must. https://t.co/mrH5zlpyJD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2017

Either @realDonaldTrump doesn't understand the science behind climate change, or he is intentionally misleading the American people. Also, Merry Christmas (even though today is Dec 28) because the President says we can say that again (even though we have always been saying it). https://t.co/8KwaxdbvzB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 29, 2017

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

1: This isn’t how climate change works. 2: We weren’t paying trillions of dollars. You didn’t understand the Paris Agreement in June and you still don’t. 3: Climate Change is real. It is a serious threat to our children. You need people on your team who can explain this to you. https://t.co/SQG9cMGOGe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 29, 2017

