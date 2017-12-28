‘Bachelor’ Arie Reveals Why He Decided To Do The Show After Emily Maynard Broke His Heart

In a new interview, ‘Bachelor’ star Arie Luyendyk Jr. admits why he’s back to find love on TV, the advice he got from ‘Bachelor’ alums, and more!

Every Bachelor fan will remember Arie Luyendyk Jr. from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelor. Arie, 36, fell for Emily, but she ended up breaking his heart and choosing Jef Holm instead. In a teleconference, Arie revealed why now was the right time to find true love after heartbreak. “I think I’m the type of person that — I was the same person before the show and I was the same person after the show — and I just went back to my regular life and tried to date,” he told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters via a conference call on Dec. 14. “And when I got approached to do this, I really realized the last time I was really in love and really ready to get engaged was on the show. So, for me, the timing of everything worked out really well and I just felt like it was the perfect fit. So, I decided to give it a shot.”

Arie fully admitted that he dated around after The Bachelorette, but noted that “everyone has a past.” Getting over Emily, 31, hasn’t been easy for Arie. “I think it’s taken some time for me to recover from that relationship, and I haven’t really been in love and haven been ready for marriage as much as I was right before going on The Bachelorette and meeting Emily,” he said. However, Arie promises that he’s “really ready for marriage” and wants more than “anything to start a family and settle down.”

Seeing his friend Sean Lowe, 34, season 17’s Bachelor, and Catherine Giudici, 31, find love and happiness with the show has been such an inspiration for Arie. The couple, who were married in a 2017 Bachelor wedding special, has given Arie some advice about how to handle the show.

“I think the best piece of advice was just to be present in every conversation and really make the person feel who you’re talking to in that moment feel that they’re the only one there,” Arie said in the conference call. “And I think that was really important for me, just to make sure that I was a good listener and I really was involved in every conversation and felt like – and made them feel like they weren’t just one of 29.”

As for what happens during his season, Arie revealed that he fell in love with two people! “The journey obviously was a great experience, and I did fall in love,” he said. “I actually fell in love with two people… The toughest part about being the Bachelor would probably be the end, making tough decisions toward the end. I mean, that’s the hardest decision of your life, really. It’s a forever decision, so it’s not taken lightly. I think that was probably the hardest thing.”

The Bachelor season 22 premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

