The Obamas Would Be ‘Honored’ To Attend Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Trumps be damned! The Obamas are close friends with Prince Harry and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they would be honored to attend his wedding to Meghan Markle.

It’s no secret that former President Barack Obama, 56, and wife Michelle, 53, are super close friends with Prince Harry, 33. The red-headed royal even did a fun and in-depth interview with our former leader for his BBC-4 radio takeover on Dec. 27. Naturally the question later arose on if the Obamas would be receiving an invite to his May 19, 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, 36, and the prince danced around the topic. But if the former first couple does receive an invite, they would jump at the chance to attend.

“If they are officially invited to the Royal Wedding they would be honored to attend. And they wouldn’t feel slighted if they weren’t invited because they just want what is best for Meghan and Harry and to make sure that have a wonderful day, because it should be all about Meghan and Harry and not if they go or not,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. There has been chatter in Britain that it might be seen as a conflict to diss the sitting President Donald Trump, 71, while inviting his predecessor. Trump is such a total triggered crybaby when it comes to anything about the Obamas so if they got an invite to Harry’s wedding and he didn’t, good lord! There would be a Twitter firestorm and international incident that could divert the attention away from Harry and Meghan’s big day.

“But to be honest, no one would know if they officially were going or not till it happens with all the security that would be needed for their arrival. That stuff is still kept very secret,” our insider adds. Harry and the Obamas have a had deep friendship over the years. The then-First Lady helped him with the Orlando Invictus Games in 2016 and the two really hit it off as BFFs. The prince flew to Chicago in October for the Inaugural Summit of the Obama Foundation, where he spoke of the importance of public service and even visited a local high school with Michelle to promote education. Barack also showed his support for Harry by attending the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where the two pals sat side by side and watched wounded warriors compete. See pics of Prince Harry and the Obamas, here.

Harry knows it’s going to be a tricky situation to invite a former president who is despised by America’s current president. As a result when asked if the Obamas will be attending, the prince politely said “We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.” Good choice of words!

