Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’ll Have A New Year’s Baby As Shocking Baby Bump Pictures Surface

New year, new… KarJenner baby? Pictures of Kylie Jenner’s bump have surfaced and fans are convinced this means she is going to pop on the last day of 2017. See the evidence!

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy has become sort of an urban legend, kind of like Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. We’re all looking for bump sightings and cryptic messages because the 20-year-old certainly isn’t revealing anything outright. At least, that is until photos recently surfaced showing off the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s belly. The pics, which were taken in September, appear to show a pretty heavily pregnant Kylie — which is throwing off everyone’s pre-established timeline of her pregnancy. Is she due sooner than we expect? Fans think so! People flocked to Twitter with their newest conspiracy theories surrounding the youngest KarJenner sister’s due date, and they think it’s going to be on New Year’s Eve. See the pics of her alleged bump below, along with fan responses.

“I think Kylie Jenner already had the baby or she’s about to have it reaaaally soon because this pictures of her (really pregnant) are from september,” one Twitter user wrote. “Kylie Jenner is gonna post a picture of herself, Travis and their baby like new year new beginnings,” wrote another. But these fans aren’t the only group to come up with some theories surrounding the reality star’s pregnancy. Other people are totally convinced Kylie already gave birth! This hypothesis was born when Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed on social media that she was nearly 6 months along, and since Kylie’s pregnancy was reported first, fans are convinced that means she must have already delivered her precious bundle of joy.

While Kylie has said literally NOTHING about her reported pregnancy, fans are also thinking her baby is a girl, due to the array of social media posts that have been shared containing pink objects. From Christmas decorations to nail art, Kylie has been all about the feminine hue as of late, which could signal that she’s having a girl, but also she could just really dig the color. We won’t know anything for sure until she makes her big reveal — whatever or whenever that may be.

kylie’s gonna drop the baby news at new years. she will be inside the ball at times square… which is now called times skware or dash square — yung_nug (@_nicnug) December 27, 2017

Kylie gonna drop the baby news on New Years 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Fabulous ✨ (@bengaliprinces) December 26, 2017

Kylie is so far along they’re probably gonna post the baby on New Years lmao — Kimmie P (@kdpham220) December 26, 2017

I think Kylie Jenner already had the baby or she's about to have it reaaaally soon because this pictures of her (really pregnant) are from september — Babybels (@babymoonlau) December 27, 2017

Kylie Jenner is gonna post a picture of herself, Travis and their baby like new year new beginnings! — Farrah (@FPahree) December 26, 2017

I bet you Kylie Jenner announces she’s pregnant on New Year’s Eve or January 1st — 🦋✨MirandaBree 🌙👁 (@mirandakittyy) December 27, 2017

Plot twist : new year new baby – Kylie Jenner — New Year New Smalls 🎉 (@_sassyjacky) December 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you convinced Kylie’s gonna drop the baby news on New Year’s Eve? Let us know your thoughts below!