Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why She’s Never Been More In Love With Him As The Close Out 2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had the sweetest Christmas with her three sons. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how this has made her fall more in love with him.

Thanks to Gwen Stefani‘s social media, we all got to see accounts of what an amazing time she had with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, and her three sons over Christmas. They baked cookies together, had a big festive dinner and best of all, Blake was the perfect Santa to her boys, who adore him so much. Now she’s more in love with him than ever. “Gwen has never been more attracted to Blake than she is right now, the connection between them just keeps getting better. She didn’t think she could love him any more than she already did but then he pulled a total Super Dad for her kids on Christmas,” a source close to the blonde beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Blake owning it in the daddy role was so heartwarming for Gwen, especially since the boys’ father Gavin Rossdale, 52, wasn’t there for Christmas. “Their dad ended up going to England for the holidays so it was all on Gwen and Blake and he totally hit it out of the park. He was up with them at the crack of dawn on Christmas morning. And he had all sorts of surprises for them, he even made a treasure hunt. Seeing Blake make her kids so happy is better than anything in the world for Gwen,” our insider continues. See pics of Blake and Gwen’s milestone moments, here.

As the year comes to a close on such a high note for Gwen, she can’t wait to see what the new year brings. 2017 was filled with so many loving moments with Blake, and she had a professional win with her first holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. “Gwen’s so excited for 2018, she’s most excited about making new family memories with Blake. He just gives her more reason to love him every day so who knows what’s in store. Gwen loves the little family unit her and Blake and the boys have, he’s so good with them and so bonded. When he’s with them he’s so present and so playful, he’s a big goofball with them, he’s got everything it takes to be an amazing dad. Gwen’s hope for next year is that it does include a baby for her and Blake,” our source adds. Oh man, fingers crossed that these two lovebirds will finally have a child of their own together.

In case you missed it, HOW CUTE is this video of Gwen’s costumed kids on Xmas morning running to break through a giant piece of wrapping paper to get to their gifts with Blake waiting under the tree. He even gave two-year-old Apollo a mini-ATV along with a big “Yee haw!”

