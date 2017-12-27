Faith Nketsi: 5 Facts About The Instagram Star Who Allegedly Hooked Up With Offset

If we had to venture a guess, you’re probably asking yourself who Faith Nketsi is, after hearing Offset may have hooked up with her in Oct. 2017. If so, here’s what you should know…

First off, we’ll give you a bit of a refresh. After Offset, 26, was allegedly caught in a video with another woman, one that was reportedly shot in October 2017, his now-fiancee, Cardi B, 25, confirmed it was him in the NSFW clip. It’s unclear whether he and Cardi B were dating then (they’re currently engaged), so he may or may not have cheated on the chart-topping rapper. Anyway, the woman in the video with Offset has yet to be identified, but fans are convinced it’s Instagram model Faith Nketsi. Why? Well, he and Faith were both in South Africa in Oct. 2017, according to MediaTakeOut. Plus, the woman in the video, which a hacker released on Christmas Day, looks a lot like Faith. Want to know more about Faith? Here’s what we’ve learned!

1. Faith Nketsi is known online as “Queen Twerk”, thanks to her oversized butt cheeks. Seriously — she gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money! She’s also a South African entertainment model.

2. The South African goddess was previously linked to singer-songwriter Davido before being accused of coming between Offset and Cardi B in Oct. 2017, according to Gistmania. It’s unclear whether or not she’s the reason behind their rumored split or if she was just a brief fling for Offset while he was temporarily single.

3. Despite her rumored relationship with Davido, Davido was actually the one who introduced Faith to Migos crooner Offset. And as you can now see, she and Offset hit it off pretty quickly.

4. Interestingly, the NSFW clip that was leaked on Christmas Day isn’t the first racy video Faith has appeared in. According to Gistmania, Faith previously released a video of her engaged in fellatio with an entertainer suspected to be Davido.

5. Faith has at least 629,000 Instagram followers. She describes herself as a “model, event host, and entrepreneur”.

