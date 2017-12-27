Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor is revealing that she inherited her mom’s perfect swimsuit model body by showing off her tush in a sexy red one-piece. We’ve got the pic.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! In this case it’s Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 19, who is showing off that she’s a chip off the old block of her legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model mom Christie Brinkley, 63. Not only does she have her mother’s long blonde hair and blue eyes, she also inherited her incredible swimwear body! The young model is vacationing with her family in the Turks and Caicos for Christmas and gave her fans quite the present by showing off her bare butt in a sexy red-one piece that was giving her a thong-look!

“Me and my wedgie wish you a merry merry christmas lol,” she captioned a Dec. 25 Instagram photo of her sexy backside while standing on a white sand beach. She held up her blonde locks above her head to show off the plunging backside of the swimsuit that helped give her the perfect tan. Sailor looks just like her mother from way back when Christie was the queen of the beach. See more pics of Sailor, here.

Sailor’s mom Christie proved that she’s still got it, posing in a white one piece with a red, white and blue striped belt in a Dec. 27 Instagram pic. This woman is in her early sixties and somehow has a body that can rival that of her 19-year-old daughter! At least Sailor knows growing up that with those amazing genes, she’s going to be rocking sexy swimwear on the beach for many decades to come. She’s already appeared alongside her mom in the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue and in 2018 Sailor is going to be solo with her own layout. February cannot come fast enough, but in the meantime the beautiful blonde is giving us a taste of what’s to come.

So check out Sailor in her amazing one piece:

And her mom is no swimwear slouch either. The pics of mother and daughter were taken only two days apart:

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to seeing Sailor in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue?