Prince Harry Gushes Over Meghan Markle’s 1st Royal Christmas: She Did ‘Amazing’

Meghan Markle totally killed it during her first Christmas with the Royals — her fiancee Prince Harry, confirmed so himself in a new interview!

It’s not easy to spend your first holiday with the in-laws, but for Meghan Markle, things were intensified to a whole other level! The actress was with her fiancee Prince Harry, and his family in the U.K. for Christmas, which was obviously a pretty daunting event. However, Harry said things went just fine. “It was fantastic,” he admitted, while editing the Dec. 27 edition of BBC Radio 4 Today. “She really enjoyed it and the family loved having her there. There’s always that family part of Christmas, and there’s always that work element as well. Together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother [Prince William] and sister-in-law [Kate Middleton] and running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Aside from just having to sit down for a fancy dinner with the Royals, Meghan also had to attend a very public church service with the family. It was her first royal engagement since accepting Harry’s proposal in November. “I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex,” Harry explained. “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there. It’s the family, I suppose, she’s never had.” The Prince revealed that Meghan took part in “plenty” of family traditions during her first Christmas at the palace and gushed that the couple is “really looking forward to the new year.”

Of course, 2018 is going to be a huge year for the lovebirds, as they’re set to get married on May 19. The wedding will take place just about six months after Harry’s November proposal.

