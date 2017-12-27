Prince Harry Asks Obama To Choose Between Kim & Khloe Kardashian In Funny Interview

Prince Harry interviewed Barack Obama on Dec. 27 and things took a comical turn when Harry hit him with rapid-fire questions! And, how can you not ask about the Kardashians!

Prince Harry, 33, was a guest editor for BBC Radio 4’s program Today on Wednesday morning [December 27], where he interviewed some familiar faces, like, his father Prince Charles, 69, and former President Barack Obama, 56. After discussing serious topics, such as, his wife, Michelle Obama, 53, and Donald Trump‘s inauguration and Harry took a lighter approach for the last part of his interview. In a series of hilarious rapid-fire questions, Harry asked Obama to choose between Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33, Kardashian, to which he replied, “This one I have to defer on.” And, we don’t blame him; It’s pretty difficult to choose between the K-sisters.

Harry presented Obama with other hard-hitting questions, which the former president nailed! — “White House Down or Olympus Has Fallen?” [Answer: White House Down]; “What do you miss the most, the cinema or the bowling alley?” [Answer: Cinema]; “Boxers or briefs?” [Answer: “Sorry we don’t answer those questions.”]; “LeBron James or Michael Jordan?” [Answer: Michael Jordan]; “Aretha Franklin or Tina Turner?” [Answer: Aretha Franklin]; “Rachel or Monica [from Friends]?” [Answer: Rachel]; “Prince Harry or Prince William?” [Answer: Prince William]; “Titanic or The Bodyguard?” [Answer: Titanic]; Suits or The Good Wife?” [Answer: Suits]; “Gum or cigarettes?” [Answer: “Gum now, baby.”]; “White House or Buckingham Palace?”[Answer: White House]; “Queen or The Queen?” [Answer: The Queen]; “The Rock or Chris Rock? [Answer: I like them both.”]; “Slide N’ Slide or ‘Electric Slide’?” [Answer: ‘Electric Slide’]; “Your last $5: Buy a burger or a lottery ticket?” [Answer: burger];

During his time at the BBC radio program, Harry was also interviewed and asked whether he would invite Obama to his wedding to Meghan Markle, 36, which will take place in May 2018. Harry swiftly dodged the question, explaining: “Well, I don’t know about that,” Harry said. “We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. [I] wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Harry also spoke about his years-long relationship with Obama, and explained just why they get along so well. “We share the same kind of mindset and outlook on the charitable sector, on foundations and mainly on the youth of today,” he said. “The young people of this world are incredible inspirational.”

