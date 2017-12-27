Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Prince Harry After He Claims Royals Are ‘The Family She Never Had’

Meghan Markle’s sister is calling BS on Prince Harry’s claim that the royals are the family that his fiancee never had. We’ve got her blistering take down.

Meghan Markle‘s older half-sister Samantha, 52, has come out swinging when it comes to Prince Harry‘s claims that his fiancée never had a real family growing up. The red-headed royal revealed in an interview on Dec. 27 that the actress had a lovely time spending the Christmas holiday with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 91, and other senior members of the British royal family. When asked how she fit it with the formalities of regal life and he claimed, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.” Not so fast says Samantha, as she claims Meghan had a wonderful and nurturing family environment while growing up in Southern California.

Samantha tweeted to London’s Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer that, “Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy.” Samantha was a product of Thomas Markle‘s first marriage, while Meghan came along during his second union to Doria Ragland, 61. See pics of Meghan’s first royal Christmas, here.

Oh yeah, Samantha is writing a tell-all book about her sister the future royal, so she does have a motive to get her side of the story out there and reportedly she and Meghan haven’t even seen each other since 2008. “Read my book complete with facts and photos,” she added in the initial tweet. She continued to defend Meghan’s family over Harry’s claims that she never had one growing up. “Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family…Marrying merely extends it,” she wrote.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!” Samantha added. Thomas worked long hours as an Emmy Award-winning lighting director on the Fox sitcom Married With Children and Meghan by all accounts had good times visiting her dad during his long days on set. Meghan is definitely closest to her mother and seems somewhat estranged from other family members as an adult. What Harry said though made it seem like she had a lonely, sad childhood. Hopefully the words just came out wrong and that wasn’t the case. At least according to Samantha.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong of Harry to make it seem like Meghan never had a family until he came along?

SaveSave