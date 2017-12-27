Matt Lauer’s Wife Refused To See Him At Christmas: She Reportedly ‘Kicked’ Him Off The Property

While Matt Lauer spent the days leading up to Christmas with Annette Roque for the sake of their kids, a report claims that by the 25th, she made him leave the house!

As Matt Lauer, 59 and Annette Roque, 50, spiral towards divorce, an insider reveals to In Touch magazine in their Jan. 8 issue that she made him vacate the family home on Christmas Day. “She had allowed him to live on their property, but she didn’t want to be around Matt for Christmas,” the source shares. Fair enough!

“Annette didn’t pull the trigger [on any legal action] right away because of the kids,” the insider adds, “But she could not longer separate rumor from fact when it came to his sexual misdeeds and abuse of power…[she] told him to leave. Matt tried to plead his case, but Annette cut him off.”

While the estranged couple was seen at the Bright Side Farm in the Hamptons with their daughter Romy Lauer, 14, on Dec. 23, as we previously told you exclusively, Annette was simply putting on a brave face for “the sake of the children” in order to “get them through” Christmas. Unfortunately, it seems that Annette had enough by Dec. 24, and changed her mind, deciding Matt wasn’t allowed to be around for the holiday itself!

As for when they’ll officially get divorced? “She’s done with him,” InTouch‘s source declares. “A divorce announcement should be coming any day now.” As always, we’ll keep you posted! See more photos of Matt Lauer and Annette Roque over the years here.

