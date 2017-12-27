Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Travis Scott On Christmas Eve In First Pics Of Them Together on Holiday

Kylie Jenner proved she’s still with Travis Scott when they posed for romantic photos together during the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party. See the pics here!

Aw! Kylie Jenner, 20, and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, showed that they are very much still together when they posed for sweet pics in the popular photo booth at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party. The duo looked cuter than ever in the black and white snapshots, which showed Kylie holding onto Travis’ arm while he cuddled her from behind. SEE THE PICS BELOW! The brunette beauty wore a black leather jacket and let her hair down but the photos cut off right above her stomach area so she unfortunately still didn’t show off her baby bump! The mom-to-be is reportedly due in Feb. but still has yet to confirm her upcoming bundle of joy. Check out the best moments between Kylie and Travis here!

Kylie and Travis’ new photos come as a pleasant surprise considering there was speculation as to whether or not Travis would be around for the holidays. The rapper has been busy on tour while Kylie’s been hiding out so it’s great to know they found time to spend Christmas together! With a busy schedule over the New Year weekend, we’re not sure if Travis will be able to join his lady love to ring in 2018, but with the arrival of a new baby girl, we’re sure they’ll be many other opportunities to take in the changes!

Kylie and Travis’ new Christmas photo leaves us hoping that the next important photo they release together will include their adorable baby! We’ll keep our eyes open for the highly anticipated special moment!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Kylie and Travis resurface together just in time for Christmas? Tell us here!