Kim Kardashian Has A Surprising New Booty Resolution For 2018 & It’s Completely Unexpected

Kim Kardashian’s massive derriere has been one of her huge keys to fame. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how for 2018, she’s going to stop obsessing about her booty.

There’s little doubt that Kim Kardashian, 37, might not be the household name she is today without her infamous giant booty. But with a second daughter coming into her family in 2018, she’s resolved to stop being so hyper focused on her body and not be so consumed with what the world thinks of her famous figure. “Kim’s vowed to give up obsessing over her butt, that’s one of her New Year’s resolutions, she’s going to totally love and accept her body exactly as it is. She’s under so much pressure and scrutiny to be perfect and there have been times she’s been really hard on herself,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But no more. 2018 is going to be all about positivity for Kim and that includes her self-talk. She’s working on her self-love, that’s one of her big resolutions. Her daughter is her motivation for this, she wants to be a strong role model for Northie and all young women, that it is not okay to body shame and women need to love all their curves,” our insider continues. See pics of Kim’s butt evolution, here.

“She will keep working hard to stay fit and healthy but will also strive towards a more accepting attitude towards her body for the sake of her children,” our source adds. She and husband Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child — a second daughter — via surrogate in early 2018. Kim has always had huge battles with losing pregnancy weight, but that isn’t an issue for her this time around. She’s going to be able to stay focused on the new baby without the burden of the extreme dieting and exercise in the months that followed her two births. Kim looks better than ever these days and it’s great that she wants to focus on body positivity instead of obsessing over figure flaws.

HollywoodLifers, what are your resolutions for 2018?