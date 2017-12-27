Khloe Kardashian Fires Back At Haters Of Her Pregnant Workouts: ‘Don’t Make Me Stop Sharing S**t’

You go, Khloe Kardashian! After mean haters criticized her pregnancy workouts, Khloe took to Twitter to reveal her doctor gave her the thumbs up to stay fit while pregnant.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden…” Khloe Kardashian, 33, tweeted on Dec. 26, including a link to Fit Pregnancy story about working out while pregnant. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s**t.” You go, Khloe! Tell those haters off!

In the days since she revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, Khloe has been Snapchatting her workouts with Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Even though she’s expecting, Khloe has been working hard in the gym. She’s been hitting the stair-stepper and using weights. You can still break a sweat while pregnant! The story that Khloe tweeted notes that prenatal workouts can make labor and delivery easier, help you stay within the healthy weight gain range, and lower a pregnant woman’s risk for gestational diabetes.

Khloe looks absolutely INCREDIBLE these days. Pregnancy really suits her! Khloe put her baby bump on full display at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party in a sparkling sheer jumpsuit. Khloe is now being very open about her pregnancy journey. She revealed on Christmas Day that she’s almost six months along! This puts her due date at the end of March 2018 or early April 2018! How exciting! Khloe has also confirmed that we’ll get to watch her journey on next season’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe is clearly very excited about becoming a mom. She’s not afraid to speak her mind, so the haters need to just go on ahead and take a seat.

