Sofia Richie ‘Felt Dissed’ By Kardashians After Learning Younes Attended Their Xmas Party

Oh no! Sofia Richie felt ‘hurt’ when she was banned from attending the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party while Kourtney’s boyfriend made the guest list.

Christmas came and went, but not without the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party. The extravaganza had us all jealous that we couldn’t attend, but we weren’t alone in our FOMO. Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, didn’t receive an invite, and she wasn’t too happy about it. “Sofia was hurt and bothered that Kourtney [Kardashian] told Scott he couldn’t invite her to the family’s Christmas Eve party. She really felt ostracized and dissed by the entire family,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Scott, 34, wasn’t thrilled by Kourt’s choice of guest list either, considering her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, was present at the bash. “He definitely thinks Kourtney was being a hypocrite by bringing Younes and slighting Sofia in the process and wants the same human respect that he gave to Younes to be reciprocated to Sofia,” the source continued.

As we’ve previously reported, Scott and Younes finally met in person at the party, and it went as well as anyone could have expected it to. A source told us EXCLUSIVELY that “there was a definite tension in the air” when they were introduced, “but Scott and Younes shook hands and exchanged some pretty awkward pleasantries” before parting ways.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Kourt banned the young model from family affairs. Earlier this month, the fam got together at a bowling alley to celebrate Mason Disick‘s eighth birthday. While Mason’s siblings Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, along with family members Kris Jenner, 62, Kendall Jenner, 22, and North West, 4, were all allowed to knock a few pins down together, Sofia was most certainly not invited. At least for that occasion, Younes wasn’t there either, but still — we don’t blame Sofia for being upset over constantly being left out of Kardashian-hosted events. We’d want to go too!

