Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Are Still Together After Split Rumors: ‘We See Long Term Potential’

Defying all the odds! — Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus, 23, and Javi Marroquin, 25, are doing just fine despite reports which claimed the pair called it quits after not spending Christmas together. “Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future,” Briana told Us Weekly. “Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential. Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.” And, speaking of the future, Briana added, “I will be spending New Year’s with him.”

“Javi is also great to my kids and I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” Briana — who shares daughter Nova, 6, with ex Devoin Austin and 5-month-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez — revealed. “Again, any and all breakup rumors are definitely false and it’s ridiculous not spending Christmas together is what’s behind them. We each have families we had to spend Christmas with, to be clear.”

Briana also cleared the air about her mother, Roxanne‘s now deleted tweets [from December 22] , blasting Javi. “My mother and Javi are fine. There’s no issues,” she explained. “She just wants to make sure Javi’s intentions are true and not just for TV. She’s my mother and wants to protect me but we are all fine. Everything has worked out.”

Javi and Briana were first romantically linked in October 2017. However, the two played coy about their relationship until Javi confirmed they were dating at the end of that same month. “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush [to make it official],” he told People at the time.

The couple’s good news came after Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, served him with divorce papers on the December 22, season finale of Marriage Boot Camp. Before she presented him with the legal docs, Javi offered Kailyn a new ring in hopes of giving their relationship another try. However, she decided it was time for them to end things for good and move on with their lives. Javi and Kailyn share one child together, a son, Lincoln, 4.

