Does Chris Brown Accuse Karrueche Tran Of Cheating With Drake Again On New Track?

Wow, Chris Brown just can NOT let this one go. On his new song ‘Him Or Me,’ he brings up his accusations from 2014 that his ex Karrueche stepped out on him with Drake!

“She cheated, gotta be, I know it, better pick the right one,” Chris Brown, 28, sings on his new track “Him Or Me,” which tells a fairly obvious story from the title alone. “Girl, that sh*t f*cked up/I can’t believe it, him him him or me,” he continues. Listen above!

You’ll remember that in 2014, Chris blasted Karrueche Tran, 29, with a heated message on Instagram, accusing her of being unfaithful to him. “We’ve got scars, some of them u gave me, some of them I’ve caused. That ride or die act we have been fooling the world with obviously ain’t working. I was locked up for damn near 4 months and only got 1 visit from you while u was hosting parties and taking secret trips to Toronto, going on dates with Drake!” the singer wrote. Yikes!

“When this relationship first started u knew what it was and even participated in threesomes. I slowed all that sh*t down. So let’s not try to save face for public opinion because I don’t need to play victim so people can take my side,” Chris continued in the since-deleted rant. “All these celebrity n***as ain’t shit and focus only on themselves. I made it clear to the world who my girl was and made your life equal to mine even at the cost of me not focusing on my career at times. So miss me wit the bulls**t. Now yall know the real.” See more pics of Chris here.

Well, it took a few years, but it seems like he’s funneled that leftover emotion into a song. Good for him…?

