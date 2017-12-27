Blac Chyna Vs. The Kardashians: Family Fires Back At Claims They Ruined Her Reality Show

Eek! Things are heating up between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians after a lawsuit claims the family and their drama ruined the success of her reality show. Get the details!

The feud is growing stronger! Blac Chyna, 29, has filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians, including her ex Rob Kardashian, 30, after claiming they ruined her reality television show, Rob & Chyna, and now the family is fighting back! Chyna has said that the family plotted against her after her breakup with Rob, and that was the whole reason for the cancellation of the E! show, but the Kardashians are not putting up with it. They too have now filed their own legal documents against Chyna that asks the judge to dismiss the case by claiming the real reason the show was canceled was because of her restraining order against Rob, according to TMZ. The family stated that it would be impossible to shoot a show if Rob couldn’t go near Chyna. We guess that makes sense but with all the drama between these guys over the past year, it’s not that easy to determine what’s right and what’s wrong! Check out pics of Rob & Chyna’s up & down romance here!

Despite the new documents that have surfaced, Rob has been MIA from the public for a while now and part of the reason could be the difficulties he’s been having with Chyna. The former couple share daughter, Dream, 1, together and after an intense Twitter feud that made headlines earlier this year, we can’t say we blame Rob for wanting to lay low for a while! In addition to her lawsuit against Rob’s family, she claimed Rob domestically abused her but dropped the allegations when he agreed on a $20k settlement in child support for Dream.

This whole reality show lawsuit isn’t the pnly thing that the Kardashians disagreed with Chyna about. They also spoke out against her defamation claim and have said she left Dream at home many times while going out to party. We sure hope Chyna and the Kardashians can come to a mutual agreement soon!

