Obama Admits Fear Of Dangerous Social Media Use In Prince Harry Interview: Shading Trump?

Amidst reports that Barack Obama, 56, is on the Royal wedding invitation list, while a certain someone might not be, the former President urged those in leadership positions not to use social media to spread misinformation and foster division during his interview with Prince Harry, 33, for BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Dec. 27. While he didn’t name him, it’s pretty clear that Obama was talking about Donald Trump, 71, who is known for his itchy Twitter thumb!

“All of us in leadership have to find ways in which we can recreate a common space on the internet. One of the dangers of the Internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” Obama said. “The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanisation of society and allows ways of finding common ground,” he added.

Meanwhile, there’s talk that the Obama family will be invited to Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, 36, but it’s unclear as to whether the Trumps will be, too! As a source told The Sun, the current President “could react very badly” if the Obamas attend the Royal wedding even before Trump “has had a chance to meet the Queen.” Yikes. See photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch here.

Listen to Barack Obama and Prince Harry’s full interview below:

