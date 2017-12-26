Scott Disick Wants A ‘Sit Down’ With Kourtney Kardashian After She Brought Younes To X-Mas Bash

Scott Disick is furious with Kourtney Kardashian after seeing she brought her BF to the family’s Christmas Eve party… yet, she told Scott he couldn’t invite Sofia Richie!

“Sofia [Richie] was hurt and bothered that Kourtney [Kardashian] told Scott [Disick] he couldn’t invite her to the family’s Christmas Eve party. She really felt ostracized and dissed by the entire family. When she voiced her frustration with Scott he completely understood where she was coming from and vowed to ‘make it up to her.’ He’s absolutely going to have a 1-on-1 sit-down with Kourtney to find out what the deal is with her disdain for Sofia and get to the root of her issues with her,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Scott’s especially upset with Kourtney, 38, because he’s always been cordial with her boyfriend, and he was even forced to rub shoulders with Younes, 24, at the Christmas Eve party. Yet, Sofia, 19, wasn’t allowed to attend. Talk about a double standard! “Scott was very respectful of Younes [Bendjima] when he met him, and felt he handled the encounter with immense maturity. He definitely thinks Kourtney was being a hypocrite by bringing Younes to the party and slighting Sofia in the process — Scott wants the same respect that he gave to Younes to be reciprocated to Sofia,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, not only did Kourtney not allow Scott to invite Sofia to the party, but she refuses to let him introduce her to their three children. So it definitely sounds like these two have a lot to discuss! We hope they can work things out before they ring in the new year — it’s never a good idea to carry over baggage from one year to the next.

