Rihanna Mourns The Death Of Her Cousin With Heartfelt Tribute & Prays For The End Of Gun Violence

Rihanna is mourning the shooting death of her beloved cousin just one day after celebrating Christmas with him. Now she’s praying for the end to gun violence.

The holidays should be a time of celebration, and it was for Rihanna, 29, as she was at home in Barbados surrounded by her loved ones at Christmas. Then thing took a tragic turn on Dec. 26 when the singer lost her young cousin to gun violence. She broke the sad news about his passing on her Instagram with four photos showing her arm in arm with her beloved relative over the years. The tragic caption read, “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence.”

Rihanna has a wide extended family and it appears that this is her cousin Tavon. The two were very close by looking at the pics. To lose a loved one in a violent way — especially the day after something so joyful as Christmas — has to be just beyond devastating. It’s unclear if he was murdered, but by asking for the end of gun violence RiRi makes it sound like he had been shot to death. See pics of Rihanna, here.

The “Work” singer’s fans immediately rallied to her Instagram post with messages of condolence and support. “This is so sad rest in peace 💔,” one person wrote and it was a common sentiment as others posted, “Sorry for your loss may he RIP.” Some even said they could relate to their heartbreak over losing a loved one in a similar manner and another user pointed out, “Sad…#RIP. The Caribbean is battling this gun violence situation. Sadly it’s hitting home for many.”

