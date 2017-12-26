Did Offset Shower Cardi B With Expensive Jewelry To Apologize For Cheating? — See Evidence

Someone’s in the dog house! After Cardi B confirmed that Offset cheated on her, he posted a photo of himself shopping for some bling. Could it be his apology gift?

On Christmas Day, Offset shared a photo of himself hitting up the jeweler, and it looks like he was looking at some pretty expensive watches and necklaces! “Happy Gday,” he captioned the pic. “@jewelryunlimited Help With My Xmas.” Hmm…could it be that the rapper was trying to pick out the perfect present for his fiancee, Cardi B?! After what these two went through this week, she certainly deserves a really nice gift from her man! O

In case you haven’t been following, Offset’s iCloud was recently hacked, and a video of him with another woman was leaked by the hacker. Based on his outfit in the video, fans realized that it was taken back in September…just one month before he proposed to Cardi! The 25-year-old confirmed to FameolousDaily that the footage was legit and that the timing matched up. She did not reveal if she knew about Offset’s infidelity before the video came out or not. However, back in October, fans speculated that Offset may have been unfaithful when Cardi took to social media to claim she was “single.” She quickly explained that she had just been overreacting, though, and the two were engaged just days later.

Meanwhile, regardless of what went down in that leaked video, Cardi made it clear she’s standing by her man. “I still put the p***y on Offset,” she tweeted on Dec. 25. Interestingly, the two didn’t post any pics together from Christmas, but it certainly seems like Cardi is giving Offset a pass on this one.

