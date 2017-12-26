Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Why She’s ‘Utterly Exhausted’ After Their 1st Xmas Together

Despite being all smiles during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations, Meghan Markle is ‘drained.’ Here’s why she’s hoping things slow down for a bit after the holiday!

While Meghan Markle, 36, is handling her royal duties with style and grace, she’s a bit run down after the busy Christmas holiday. After she and Prince Harry, 33, announced their engagement on November 27, she’s been going nonstop; between lavish events and meeting all of her future husband’s family. “Meghan is feeling utterly exhausted right now,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Spending Christmas with the Queen of England is every bit as daunting as you would expect, despite the Queen going out of her way to make Meghan feel comfortable and accepted, as she always does.” All in all, “Meghan’s never had to be this mindful of every single thing before, and it really is incredibly draining.”

Although she’s a bit overwhelmed at the moment, Meghan knows things will get easier, the insider admits. However, “Meghan can’t help but be a little self conscious” at the moment. “She’s super aware of every move and expression she makes, how she looks, and what she says; Because she knows if she makes one wrong move, or accidentally pulls a funny face, then she could end up being ridiculed on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers,” the source continues.

Meghan knows that this new lifestyle is going to take some getting used to, but, she’s excited for the future. However, after the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday, “she can’t wait for things slow down, so she and Harry can enjoy some solitude away from the etiquette, cameras and prying eyes.”

Meghan, who was arm-in-arm with her fiancé, attended Christmas church service with her future family. She joined Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William, wearing an all-camel look, with an outspoken hat; a royal signature.

She fit right in with the rest of her future family and looked more in love than ever with Prince Harry on their first Christmas as an engaged couple. The royals attended the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. Following the church service, the family retreated to the Queen’s estate in Norfolk, where they had a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding, before the 91-year-old Queen gave her annual, televised address to the nation.

Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan will wed on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement to the world on November 27. They released their official engagement portraits on December 21.

