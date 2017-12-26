‘Mad About You:’ Reboot Of Beloved Show Is In The Works With Paul Reiser & Helen Hunt Eager To Return

Christmas isn’t over yet! A ‘Mad About You’ reboot is on the horizon, according to an exciting new report. Here’s what to expect!

We live in an era of revivals, and it sounds like the NBC sitcom Mad About You is the next show on the list! Sony, which produced the series, has reportedly begun informal talks with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, the lead stars, about “bringing the series back for a limited run,” sources tell TVLine. Reiser is “leading the charge to resurrect the show,” according to the report. Make it happen, universe!

As for where the series would pick up? Well, insiders tell TVLine that “the new episodes would likely revolve around Paul [Reiser] and Jamie [Hunt] grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college.” Ooh!

Reiser, who recently starred on season 2 of Stranger Things, also hinted at a revival in an Oct. 27 interview. “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” Reiser told PEOPLE. “For years, I would’ve said, ‘Absolutely no. We never would do it,’ because I was very proud of how we ended it really well,” he added. “We even told the future a little bit, so our thinking at the time was, ‘Let’s make sure we never get tempted to come back. Let’s tell them what happens.’”

He did admit that there’s one plotline he’d be okay with: “To me, it’s interesting when I see my kids are growing and leaving the house. It’s like, ‘Oh.’ It’s like that moment when you get married. It’s like we’re in a new world that we don’t know the rules of.” Sold!

