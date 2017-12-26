LuAnn de Lesseps Broke Into Stranger’s Hotel Room Before Threatening To Kill Cops

LuAnn de Lesseps allegedly threatened to kill police officers after getting busted drunk in a strange man’s hotel bed! We’ve got her arrest details.

2017 sure can’t end fast enough for LuAnn de Lesseps, 52. The Real Housewives Of New York star capped off a drama-filled year with a drunken high-profile arrest in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 23 and now we’re getting the startling details on the events that led up to her spending a night in jail. Page Six got a copy of the police report that details how an allegedly VERY wasted LuAnn broke into a room on the wrong floor of the Colony Hotel where she was staying and wound up in an unfamiliar man’s bed. This happened when she snuck in during a maid’s turn-down service and the worker called 911 on the trespassing guest. A security guard tried to get LuAnn to leave and when she didn’t, the cops were called.

After “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period,” the guard called for help, and two Palm Beach P.D. officers arrived around 9:20 p.m., to discover LuAnn and pal longtime friend Julie Olson in the room. Julie followed their orders to leave but LuAnn flipped out, as the report says that she “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” and ran into the bathroom and barricaded herself. Then she REALLY got into trouble.

After the guard used a key to unlock the door, she allegedly shoved one of the officers in the chest with an open palm and slammed the door right on his face, as it ended up “striking him in the forehead,” the report claims. Yep, she allegedly committed battery on a police officer. That’s a HUGE offense. She then made things even worse for herself by slipping out of her handcuffs and trying to escape a police cruiser, allegedly screaming “I’m going to f–king kill you” at the officers. The report says she continued to yell that she was “going to f–king kill all of you” on her ride to jail, where she was put in a holding cell. See pics of LuAnn, here.

The following morning she appeared in front of a judge looking disheveled and in the same clothes she was wearing during her arrest. She was charged with five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. The first charge alone is a third-degree felony which is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. A judge let her free to go saying it was her first trouble with the law and that since she’s a high-profile figure it shouldn’t be too hard to keep track of her whereabouts. LuAnn is due back in court on Jan. 25, 2018 to be formally charged.

The Bravo star later apologized for the episode via her Twitter account and said that it had been triggered by returning to the place where she wed Tom D’Agostino, 50, on New Year’s Eve 2016. She later filed for divorce over the summer of 2017 after just seven months of marriage. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.” Well, on the upside she just got a brand new dramatic storyline for the next season of RHONY.

HollywoodLifers, do you think LuAnn will end up doing jail time for what she did? Or do you think they’ll let her off with fines and community service?