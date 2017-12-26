Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Grandmother Passes Away On Christmas Day: ‘My Heart Is In Pieces’

So heartbreaking. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s grandmother — who greatly influenced his life and award-winning work — died on Christmas Day. See his touching tweet.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, sadly lost his beloved grandmother Abuela Mundi on Dec. 25, as he confirmed on Twitter. “Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning,” the Hamilton star wrote. “I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit.” Lin, who was extremely close to his grandmother, also shared several heartbreaking black and white photos of her in the hospital.

“She took care of my father when he was a kid in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico,” Lin once wrote in a personal essay for . “His parents never stopped working, and when I was born, she came to take care of me and my sister.” (Mundi was Lin’s caretaker during his childhood in Washington Heights, NYC, and those years inspired his highly acclaimed Broadway show In The Heights.) “The payoff for me will be in late January, when my Abuela Mundi comes to see the show for the first time,” he added. “There’s an Abuela character in the show now, Abuela Claudia. She plays Lotto every day, hoping for the lucky numbers that will make her rich and change her life.”

Fortunately, she was able to see the show, as well as Hamilton. “Abuela Mundi is seeing the [matinee],” he tweeted in 2015. “Hope she likes Hamilton better than Heights, to which she said, ‘you had me win the lotto and you KILLED ME?'” Sounds like she has as good a sense of humor as her grandson! See more photos of Lin here.

Our hearts go out to Lin and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit. pic.twitter.com/f9Iia15Z9n — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 26, 2017

