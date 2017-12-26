Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Telling Nephew ‘Boys Don’t Wear Princess Dresses’

Kendall Jenner’s ex, Lewis Hamilton is under fire for posting a video, criticizing his young nephew for wearing a princess dress on Christmas Day.

The internet is not happy with Lewis Hamilton, 32. The Formula One racing driver came under fire after he posted a — now deleted — video of him criticizing his young nephew for wearing a princess dress on Christmas day. In the video, which has now been removed from his Instagram story, Hamilton says in the camera: “I’m so sad right now…look at my nephew.”

Hamilton then flips the camera to show his nephew dressed in a pink and purple princess dress. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses,” Hamilton continues. The little boy looked ecstatic that he received a princess dress on Christmas and continued to smile and giggle, despite his uncle’s opinions.

Twitter users went off in heated tweets calling Hamilton’s behavior “disgusting” among other things. “The kid looks genuinely happy! Just let him enjoy his little life without having social norms imposed on him,” one online goer wrote. Others even pointed out Hamilton’s unique sense of style, as he’s known to wear outspoken ensembles. Angry critics even called on fashion houses that sponsor Hamilton to retract their contracts with him for his harsh comments.

Although the video has since been deleted, one Twitter user captured the footage and posted it to the public. Watch the controversial video below, and read the furious responses from viewers.

The attitude @LewisHamilton had about his nephew wearing a princess dress it’s honestly disgusting. Hope you realize that humiliation & comment can truly impact him in a bad way when the boy is older. pic.twitter.com/1TKxCSqt9z — francisco / 70 days until Dua Lipa (@mystifiedcisco) December 26, 2017

Never liked Lewis Hamilton. Now I truly can’t stand him. How dare he berate his nephew for doing something that obviously makes him happy?! And then uploading it online thinking everyone would have a laugh?! Good on whoever bought him the dress, I say… — Becky (@randomflowers) December 26, 2017

Can we all take Lewis Hamilton off that pedestal he's been put on? I get he has his own opinions and views, but to shame your nephew who is a child is wrong. — Marie Ocean (@Ocean_Del_Rey) December 26, 2017

Dear Lewis Hamilton,

Honey it’s almost 2018. Act like it.

Regards,

The World. — Hattie Blyth (@hattieblyth) December 26, 2017

How sad that an extraordinary sportsman like Lewis Hamilton feels the need to police his toddler nephew for wearing a princess dress – and make his attempt at shaming the child public. — Katherine O'Donnell (@kathy__odonnell) December 26, 2017

On behalf of your gorgeous nephew in his dress @LewisHamilton – always good to be an individual right??? pic.twitter.com/YZSuZ9dFJH — Jo (@JS_thatsme) December 25, 2017

watching the lewis hamilton vid actually excruciating, that little boy was me at that age, and all i ever heard was grown men like hamilton shouting at me for it. now 18 years on i'm still so conscious of how i behave & present in front of masculine performing men FUCK THAT — jakk (@jakkhayes) December 26, 2017

@LewisHamilton you are an asshole… @PUMA are you really going to sponsor someone that spews hate? — Jimmy (@KnittingJimmy) December 26, 2017

Hamilton was romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, 22, back in 2015 after the two were spotted out together on multiple occasions. However, after much speculation, he addressed the romance rumors. “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends,” Hamilton told E! News at the Opening Ceremony Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Hamilton is also good friends with Jenner’s BFFs and models, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 21. Hamilton has most recently been linked to model, Heidi Klum, 44.

