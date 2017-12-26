Happy Birthday, Kit Harington: See The ‘GOT’ Stud’s Sexiest Pics Of 2017

Happy birthday Kit Harington! The ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor has just turned 31, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at all his incredibly sexy pics of this year!

Obviously, Kit Harington, now 31, is one of the sexiest characters in hit series Game of Thrones, both on and off screen. We just can’t get enough of him! He’s also had quite the sexy year as well! We’ve rounded up his hottest photos from this year in celebration of his birthday. First and foremost, we have to discuss his Esquire magazine shoot! Harington appeared on the cover of the June/July issue and it was EVERYTHING! The actor looked dapper in a suit and a tie with his hair slicked back. In addition to the front cover, he also appeared inside this issue, this time he ditched his sports coat and had his tie undone, super sexy!

In addition to print photos, Harington has had his fair share of red carpets and public tv appearances over the year. He looked super suave in an all black suit with an unbuttoned top and loafers at the Game of Thrones premiere back in July. He also appeared on The Jonathan Ross show in London in early October where he rocked an unbuttoned shirt and a sports coat. That seems to be the stars trademark look, and we dig it!

And we can’t forget his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow! Harington’s character had an all nude scene this season, and let’s just say it had us rewinding the episode… a few times. His character also has this way of making a huge fur ensemble look rather sexy! So fully clothed or not, Jon Snow can like, get it.

