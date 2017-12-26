Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Due Date After Confirming Pregnancy: When Is Her Baby Expected?

Now that Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy, she’s not being shy about letting fans in on her journey — she even revealed her approximate due date. Find out here!

Khloe Kardashian’s baby is coming in just three months! The reality star took to Twitter on Christmas Day to reveal that next week she will officially be six months along in her pregnancy, which puts her due date sometime toward the end of March or very beginning of April. Hold up, though — can we talk about how she’s already basically SIX months along?! She certainly didn’t look it when she put her bump on display in a silver jumpsuit for her mom’s Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Aside from her belly, Khloe isn’t showing on her body anywhere, and she looks DAMN good.

News that Khloe and Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby together broke at the end of September, but Khloe didn’t confirm it until Dec. 20. To finally share the news, she posted a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram, with both her own hands and Tristan’s hands cradling the bundle of joy. Since then, fans have been flooding her with congratulatory tweets, and she seems truly and genuinely thankful for all the love. Not only has she responded to a bunch of fans individually, but she also tweeted, “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!”

Khloe is already doing a pretty good job at keeping fans updated about her pregnancy on social media, but we’ll see plenty more from the 33-year-old on future episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — she confirmed that cameras have been documenting her journey as she prepares for her first child. So sweet!

I'll be 6 months next week 🤰🏼 https://t.co/8F6dvoJqLM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

