Francia Raisa Debuts New Romance In Sweet Christmas Photo: See Her New Boyfriend

Aw! Francia Raisa showed off her new boyfriend in adorable Christmas photos on her social media. See the romantic pics here!

Francia Raisa, 29, took to social media to post holiday-themed pics of herself with her boyfriend Chris Adkins over the weekend and they couldn’t be more adorable! Chris works as a cinematographer on the television series, black-ish. This is the first time Francia showed off her man in any public post so their relationship must be getting pretty serious! One of the photos from Instagram shows Chris holding the brunette beauty while the two of them sit posing in matching red and white long-sleeved Christmas shirts with big smiles on their faces. “Happy Holidays,” she captioned the post. The other photo is one Francia posted on her Snapchat and it’s from a video of the couple outside in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chris is kissing Francia’s cheek in the sweet pic while Francia smiles at the camera.

It’s great seeing Francia truly happy in the photos after the rough but tough year she’s had with BFF Selena Gomez, 25. The Grown-ish star saved Selena’s life this past summer after donating one of her kidneys to her when she encountered a complication from battling lupus. The two have seemed inseparable since then and have shared their incredible story through on-air interviews and at awards shows. Selena lovingly thanked Francia after being named Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2017 Women in Music awards and even commented that she thinks she should have won the honor instead. Check out pics of Francia and Selena’s epic friendship here!

Francia’s posts sure prove the actress is feeling grateful for an incredible year and it’s certainly heartwarming. We can’t wait to see her share more amazing snapshots of her life in the new year!

