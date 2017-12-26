EXO Gives Fans The Ultimate Christmas Gift With New EP ‘Universe’ & K-Pop Lovers Are Freaking Out

Best Christmas ever? Hell yes, if you just ask EXO fans. The K-pop group dropped an EP on Dec. 25, and it’s full of bangers.

EXO (Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun) has released a amazing 8-track EP, and the Twittersphere is going wild. “Did I say that I love EXO with all my heart? Because I fking do,” one fan declared upon hearing Universe — Winter Special Album, 2017. “This album made me appreciate AGAIN how compatible all of their voices are as a group. ‘Universe’ alone as a track highlighted how capable they are as a singing group and how their vocal tones just blend so well together. I love exo and their music so much,” another gushed. Curious as to what all the fuss is about? Stream the new album below!

Other fans — and critics — are praising the album’s gender-neutral aspect. “EXO used the words ‘me and you’ not ‘he/she’. we love woke kings,” @innocentaeri pointed out. “EXO’s 2017 album Universe uses no terms designated for one specific gender throughout their entire album, all side tracks included,” one article also noted. So cool! See more pics of EXO here.

Finally, many listeners are simply blown away by the songs’ subjects. “EXO’S UNIVERSE SOUNDS SO SAD BUT NOW THAT I’VE SEEN ITS ENGLISH TRANS, IT’S A LOT SADDER THAN I THOUGHT,” one fan wrote/yelled excitedly. “THE LYRICS [ARE] DEEP, NOT BEING ABLE TO FORGET THE ONE YOU LOVE AND DOING ANYTHING FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR LOVED ONE. THE PAIN OF LOVE AND NOT BEING ABLE TO FORGET IT EASILY.”

Listen to Universe below:

We’ll leave you with this:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of EXO’s new EP? Tell us which song is your favorite!