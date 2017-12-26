Eva Marcille Engaged: ‘ANTM’ Winner & Actress Debuts Diamond Ring From BF Mike Sterling

Congratulations to Eva Marcille — she got engaged to Mike Sterling on Christmas Day and shared the news with a sweet Instagram post, in which she flaunted her new ring.

Eva Marcille, who won the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model in 2004, is engaged! The 33-year-old shared the news herself via Instagram on Christmas Day, showing off the ring she received from her boyfriend, Mike Sterling. Next to a selfie with her left hand cradling her face, Eva excitedly wrote, “I said yes!!!!!!” with the diamond ring emoji. Aww! It’s quite an exciting time for the couple, too, as they just confirmed in November that they’re expecting their first child together. At the time of the announcement, Eva told fans she was five months along.

Eva has quite an extensive relationship history. She was engaged to Lance Gross from Dec. 2008 until March 2010 after dating for two years. Following the split, she started dating Flo Rida. They were in a relationship from 2010 until 2012. When that romance ended, Eve started dating singer Kevin McCall, and they welcomed a daughter, Marley, in Jan. 2014. Sadly, the relationship was over by the beginning of 2015.

Over the summer, Kevin took to Instagram to reveal he hadn’t seen Marley in three years. He also said he hadn’t seen his other daughter from a previous relationship in over a year. “I would seriously like to find my own children,” he wrote at the time. “This is sick and disgusting to see in my own family pray for us.” It is unclear if Kevin and Eva worked out an agreement for custody of Marley since then.

