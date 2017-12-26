Virginia Teen’s Boyfriend, 17, Murders Her Parents After They Condemned His Nazi Views

So terrible. A 16-year-old girl’s parents were killed by her boyfriend after they told the teen they didn’t approve of his white supremacist views. Find out details here.

So sad. Scott Fricker, 48, and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, were shockingly shot and killed in their own home on Dec. 22 by their 16-year-old daughter’s boyfriend with Nazi views. The Virginia parents warned their daughter, who had been dating the 17-year-old before the terrible tragedy, and told her they didn’t agree with his white supremacist ideas. Detectives believe the boyfriend, who has not been identified, shot Scott and Buckley before shooting himself after they found and confronted him in their daughter’s room around 5 a.m., according to the Washington Post. The parents were pronounced dead at the scene but the teen was brought to the hospital in critical condition, a statement by the Fairfax County Police Department said. There were four other family members in the home at the time of the incident, but fortunately, they were not injured.

The entire incident has been pretty unbelievable and although the suspect is under age, he is still being charged with two counts of murder, a police spokeswoman confirmed to the sources. A few days before the shooting occurred, Buckley sent emails to administrators at her daughter’s high school and attached concerning photos of social media posts made by her daughter’s boyfriend. The posts showed anti-Semitic and homophobic details and talked about Hitler, white supremacy, and Nazi book burnings, according to the Post. “I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” Buckley said in the email. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”

The investigation into what led up to the deaths and the boyfriend’s background is still being investigated. Before the tragedy, Scott worked as a senior research psychologist for the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics and Buckley was involved in caring for and assisting older adults.

Our condolences go out to all those affected by this horrible tragedy.

