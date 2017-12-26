Ashley Graham, Hailee Steinfeld & More Stars Celebrate Christmas Sun-Soaking In Bikinis

Break out the bikinis! Ashley Graham, Hailee Steinfeld, Paris Jackson and more sexy stars sizzled in swimsuits this Christmas! See the stars who soaked up the sun over the holiday!

Suns out buns out! Your favorite stars flaunted their bikini bods this Christmas by soaking up the sun. Ashley Graham, 30, posed for sultry snaps as she modeled her new swimwear line, “Swimsuits For All” set to release next February [2018]. She showed off her killer curves in numerous suits — a leopard one-piece, a pink patterned two-piece, and a sultry pink cut-out bikini. She even posed with a camel in some shots, with a stunning beach background. Hailee Steinfeld, 21, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique in a bright pink bikini. She lounged in the sun with stylish, tinted shades. See all of the stars who rocked bikinis this Christmas in our attached gallery!

Paris Jackson, 19, caught some rays, while she showed off her adventurous side this Christmas. The model donned a black Calvin Klein two-piece in a photo of her hanging from a tree. “Feet always dirty in my calvins,” she wrote next to the photo, which overlooked a large body of water. Paris also shared a festive photo with Cara Delevingne, 25. This time, she was bundled up with Cara, while they stood in front of colorful Christmas trees, holding white birds.

Candace Swanepoel, 29 — who is currently pregnant with her second child — basked in the sun this Christmas with her son, Anacan, 1. “Merry Christmas from us” the supermodel captioned a sweet photo with her son laying on her lap. The mother-son duo were relaxing on a beach, overlooking the ocean and a beautiful mountain-scape.

Victoria’s Secret model, Stella Maxwell, 27, sat poolside with her “son” — aka her dog — this Christmas. She posted a photo to Instagram with her toned legs on display in a pink and black bikini.

And, last but not least, Elizabeth Hurley, 52. The Royals star, who is known for her amazing bikini photos, showed off her incredible figure this Christmas. However, she didn’t exactly step outside to soak up the sun. She posed in a dark, cut-out swimsuit, on a Christmas card to all of her Instagram followers. Liz rocked a santa hat in the sultry snap, which also featured her son Damian, 15. Her son’s head was edited onto a character from The Incredibles movie, leaping toward his mother.

See all of these stars and more in our attached gallery of celebrities in bikinis this Christmas!

HollywoodLifers, which photo is your favorite?