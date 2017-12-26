Kennedy Center Honors Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Ceremony Online

Are you ready for the Kennedy Center Honors? The 2017 ceremony will be broadcast on Dec. 26 and will honor so many incredible talents. Watch the live stream of the ceremony now!

The 2017 Kennedy Center Honors will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch the entire ceremony live from start to finish online by signing in with your television provider information. This year, the arts center will honor dancer Carmen de Lavallade, 86, singers Gloria Estefan, 60, and Lionel Richie, 68, rapper LL Cool J, 49, and TV writer/producer Norman Lear, 95. Norman is the oldest person at 95 to be honored, while LL is the youngest at 49. The ceremony is going to be a memorable one, that’s for sure!

President Donald Trump, 71, and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, chose not to attend this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. “The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction,” the White House said in a statement in Aug. 2017. Donald and Melania backed out of the event after honorees Carmen and Norman said they would not attend the White House reception. This is the second major televised event that Donald has not attended since becoming president. Back in Feb. 2017, he said he would skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event was held without him.

The 2017 Kennedy Center Honors was filmed earlier in December. Eva Longoria, 42, Luke Bryan, 41, Nicole Richie, 36, Julie Andrews, 82, Chaka Khan, 64, and Anthony Anderson, 47, were all part of the star-studded event that featured some amazing tributes and performances. This year there was no host. Stephen Colbert, 53, hosted the last 3 years. Stay tuned for more about the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors!

