How cute are these two!? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik proved their relationship is going strong with the cutest Christmas Eve pics!

Well, look who it is! Zayn Malik has remained noticeably low-key for basically all of 2017, but he resurfaced on his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s, Instagram on Christmas Eve. The gorgeous couple spent the holiday together, and Gigi posted various photos of herself and Zayn to her Instagram story. In one pic, she refers to Zayn as an “angel man” as they goof around with the angel filter. Another shot shows them joined by his sister, and in a third, they can be seen adorably making gingerbread houses. We don’t see these two together that often these days, so it’s certainly refreshing to know they’re still madly in love!

Just last month, Gigi and Zayn celebrated their two-year anniversary, and they definitely seem to be as serious as ever. It’s also been proven countless times that they each have the approval of one another’s families — last week, Gigi even took Zayn’s mom to the New York Rangers game with her and her sister, Bella Hadid. Plus, Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, has gushed many times about how much she loves Zayn. These two are obviously still quite young, so a proposal may still be a ways off — although, Zayn has been engaged before! — but it’s clear they’re very committed to one another.

Click through the gallery above to check out Zayn and Gigi, along with tons more of your favorite celebrities, celebrating Christmas 2017! It’s sure to get you feeling good this holiday season!

