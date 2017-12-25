Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration Live Stream: Watch The Holiday Spectacular

Julianne Hough, Ciara and more of your favorite stars celebrate Christmas in ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration!’ Watch the live stream here!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and why not celebrate it at the most wonderful place in the world — Disney Parks! The home of Mickey and Minnie Mouse is bringing joy to all with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on Christmas Day, beginning at 10 AM ET and until 12 PM ET. Fifth Harmony, Ciara, Jason Derulo, Lea Michele, and Darius Rucker are among the several amazing performers who will put you in the Christmas spirit with classic holiday songs, and some new jams! While you can watch Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration live on the ABC Television Network, you can also catch all the fun via the live stream link below!

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey have hosted this fun-filled series since its premiere on Nov. 30th, taking viewers through Disney Parks around the world (11 total!!!) Joining correspondent Jesse Palmer for the major Christmas celebration, the trio will bring to life this magical Disney event that began in 1983 with legendary hosts Joan Lunden & Mike Douglas! Regis Philbin joined in the following year and went on to host the show for 22 years, with a number of additional co-hosts, correspondents and performances coming on each year! Julianne Hough traded in her brother, Derek Hough, who co-hosted with her last year, for Nick Lachey, who will be heating things up with a performance from 98 Degrees. The always-fabulous Ciara will be singing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, while Fifth Harmony will take us on a “Sleigh Ride” with their epic performance, and Lea Michele will jingle all the way with a performance of “Let It Snow!”

