Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Houston Texans: Watch The Christmas Day NFL Game Online

Ho ho ho! Santa has brought some amazing Christmas action as the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM ET so get ready for some holiday football!

At this point, there’s not much on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Black And Gold already clinched the AFC North and secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs. However, every extra win is one more step to securing the first round bye and home field advantage, so expect Ben Roethlisberger, 25, to lead the rest of the Yinzers’ favorite squad into battle when they head down south. Yes, it’s an ol’ fashioned Texas Christmas, as the Steelers will meet the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium. Houston will miss out on the playoffs this year, but they still have some life left in them. After all the presents are unwrapped, settle in for a bit of holiday action by watching this game.

This is the second year in a row that the NFL has held a Christmas double-header, according to CBS Sports. Prior to 2016, the league hadn’t held a holiday doubleheader since 2006. Christmas games aren’t really that common, but three of the four teams playing this year have suited up on Christmas Day. The Steelers, the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles are all playing their second Christmas Day game in franchise history. The Steelers actually beat their rivals, the Balitmore Ravens, 31-27 in 2016.

The very first pair of Christmas NFL games took place in 1971. 33 Hall of Famers took part in that doubleheader, as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Minnesota Vikings, with Dallas walking away with a divisional playoff win after beating the Vikings, 20-12. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Miami Dolphins in what remains the longest NFL game in history. The double-overtime match lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds, and ended when Garo Yepremian kicked a 37-yard field goal to give Miami the 27-24 win. Merry Christmas indeed!

