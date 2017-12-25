Sasha & Malia Obama Are All Grown Up & Gorgeous In 2017 Family Christmas Card

The Obamas released their 2017 Christmas photo, and you won’t believe how grown up the former first daughters, Malia and Sasha, look! Click to see the pic here.

Can you believe Malia and Sasha Obama are already 19 and 16 years old?! However, they aren’t too old to pose for a family photo on the holidays! Former president Barack Obama shared his family’s Christmas photo on social media Dec. 25, and it’s stunning. Barack and his wife, Michelle Obama, are mid-laugh in the pic, and look totally jovial and thrilled to be celebrating the holiday. Meanwhile, Sasha and Malia both look like gorgeous young women, with Malia rocking a white ensemble and Sasha stunning in black. The family is standing in front of a giant Christmas tree for the picture, and you can see it below.

Malia and Sasha were just little girls when their dad first took office in 2008, and they grew up right before our eyes while he served as president. Now, Malia is a first-year student at Harvard University, and Sasha is continuing with her high school education. Barack and Michelle must be such proud parents! The former first family certainly hasn’t disappeared from the spotlight in the last year, as Barack and Michelle have both continued to advocate for causes they are supporters of.

Of course, the Obamas supported Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election, and they have been openly vocal about some of the decisions president Donald Trump has made since taking office last year. We’re glad to see that they are still finding time to smile and enjoy the holidays and family time, though!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Obamas card?!