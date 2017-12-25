Melania Trump Trolled For Bizarre & Heavily-Filtered Christmas Selfie — See Tweets

It didn’t take long for the mocking tweets to start flooding in when Melania Trump posted a selfie on Christmas Day. See some of the reactions here!

Melania Trump got into the Christmas spirit by posting a selfie for the holiday on Dec. 25, but she didn’t exactly receive the best reaction from Twitter users. In the pic, the First Lady uses a Santa filter, but the coloring makes her face appear quite unnatural, and people took notice. Aside from just tweeting about the strange photo itself, people also pointed out that it was kind of weird for the First Lady to be posting a selfie like this to begin with…when there are obviously much more important things she should probably be attending to.

Melania captioned the photo “Merry Christmas,” and one person responded by joking, “Unless you’re one of the millions poor and deprived by wealthy scum.” It’s an obvious reference to Donald Trump’s tax plan, which benefits the top one percent, rather than those who are not as financially stable. Another Twitter user was quite harsh and dissed Melania for looking like “a model on a photo shoot for the front page of Hustler.” YIKES! Check out more reactions from people on Twitter below.

The Trump family is spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Four of the president’s kids, Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany and Barron, were seen spending time with him for the holiday, although Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were not spotted during any of the family events, which included a fancy Christmas Eve dinner.

Disgraceful for a First Lady, Christmas or not. You look like a model on a photo shoot for the front page of Hustler. I'm sure the elderly and poor will appreciate this photo given how you and hubby don't care about them, only your millionaire friends at Mar-a-Largo. — MzSphalerite (@SphaleriteMz) December 25, 2017

Seriously? Oh lady, you need prayer. This looks like a pic you would have taken back in your "modeling" days. Sad! Yo husband going down!!! — Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) December 25, 2017

Stay classy Melania. I miss Michelle. — The Mike Malloy Show (@MikeMalloyShow) December 25, 2017

If you took your clothes off it would be like old times. Did you photo shop the other girl out? — Ski (@skiweed01) December 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Melania’s Christmas selfie? Was it super cute, or totally bizarre?