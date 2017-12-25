Meghan Markle Fits Right In With The Royals At 1st Christmas Church Service In The UK

Meghan Markle was born to be a royal! Prince Harry’s bride-to-be fit right in at her first Christmas church service with the royal family!

Kate Middleton will no longer be the only royal giving off major fashion inspo! Her almost-sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 36, donned a royally fabulous look at her first Christmas church service with her future family. Joining Queen Elizabeth, Kate and Prince William, and her fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan brought her American charm to the British royal family Christmas, wearing an all-camel look, but topped it off with the royals’ favorite accessory — a funky hat. The former Suits actress was casual and chic with tan coat, brown suede boots and a dark brown wool beret, and she accessorized with a fabulous two-tone leather purse and brown leather gloves. See pics of Meghan & the Royal Family on Christmas here!

Walking arm-in-arm with her groom-to-be, Meghan fit right in with the rest of the family and looked so in love with her red-headed prince on their first Christmas as an engaged couple. The family went into the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, but Kate’s children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, stayed home to enjoy Santa’s presents! Meghan would have had to stay home, as well, if it weren’t for the Queen’s huge departure from traditional royal practice, which typically does not allow unmarried couples to join her Sandringham services (Kate was not present at her 2010 service before she and William married.) Following the church service, the family returned to the Queen’s estate in Norfolk and had a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding, before the 91-year-old Queen gave her annual, televised address to the nation.

This outing also marks Kate and William’s first official appearance with Meghan and Harry, who are set to marry on May 19th in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Meghan and Kate have formed a great friendship. “Meghan and Kate haven’t spent a lot of time together yet, but they are already firm friends. Aside from marrying into the royal family they have a lot in common, including the desire to help those less fortunate in life, a keen interest in fashion, and a love of the countryside. Meghan and Kate clicked immediately, they share a very similar sense of humor and they’re both super sweet and kind people.” From the pictures and bright smiles, you can just tell these two can’t wait to be sisters!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meghan’s Christmas look? Let us know!