LeBron James may be in San Francisco, away from his family and prepping to play the Golden State Warriors in one of the biggest games of the season, but he won’t be denied Christmas morning with his wife and three kids! The Cleveland Cavalier documented his FaceTime session on his InstaStories on the morning of the 25th, showing his daughter, Zhuri Nova James, 3, opening her Christmas gifts, and her reaction to every, single item is priceless. First, Zhuri opens a doll and she SCREAMS with joy, looking up at her dad through the camera! “YES!” she exclaims before cleaning up the gift-wrap and moving on to her next gift. Watch the hysterical video here!

While Zhuri is taking a break from opening her presents, LeBron’s son LeBron James Jr., 13, opened his new snowboard and was not exactly as excited as his little sister, but he was definitely grateful. Next, Zhuri opened up a pair of bright, furry boots and was just as thrilled as she was about her doll, showing LeBron her “new gift!” SO cute. Just yesterday, LeBron shared how difficult it is to be away from his family during the holidays, which are smack in the middle of his basketball season. “It sucks being here (San Francisco), obviously,” he told Cleveland.com, adding “But I’ll be [home] for years to come in the future, hopefully.” Today’s game against the Cavs biggest rivals, GSW, will be his 12th Christmas Day game, and his eighth on the road.

