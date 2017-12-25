Kylie Jenner Stuns In Red For ‘Love’ Magazine…But Fans Are Pissed It’s Not a Pregnancy Reveal

When Kylie Jenner posted a photo on Dec. 25, fans were certain she’d be confirming her pregnancy — and they were upset when that wasn’t the case.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is on the cover of Love magazine to kick off 2018, and she revealed the cover s Christmas Day. The cover features Kylie in an oversized red sweater with red lipstick on her lips, and the issue is a celebration of the Women and Girls of 2018. Kylie’s own sister, Kendall Jenner, photographed the cover, proving she has skill both behind AND in front of the camera. “Merry Christmas!” Kylie captioned the pic, thanking the mag and her sister for the “special cover.”

Even though the 20-year-old looks gorgeous on the magazine cover, it’s not the Instagram post people wanted to see from her on Christmas Day. Everyone was hoping that Christmas Day would be the time Kylie would finally confirm that she’s pregnant with her first child, so to see this cover instead of a baby bump was a BIT disappointing for Kylie’s millions of followers. “So are you pregnant or nah?” one person wrote. Another added, “Because god forbid anyone see you pregnant.”

Of course, there’s still several hours left of the holiday, and one more photo from the Kardashians ’25 Days of Christmas’ shoot expected, so we could still get the announcement at some point today. Orrrr….Kylie could just keep trolling us for the next few weeks! It’s expected that her baby will be born in February, and her exciting news was first reported in September. We’ll be waiting…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s mag cover? Are you pissed it wasn’t a pregnancy reveal?