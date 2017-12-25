Kardashian Christmas 2017: Pregnant Kylie Joins The Family For Festive Morning

Christmas morning started off bright and early for the Kardashian family — even Kylie and Rob showed up for the fun! See pics from the festivities here.

The Kardashian family kept with tradition and gathered at Kourtney Kardashian’s house for a fun-filled Christmas morning…and Khloe Kardashian documented the fun on Snapchat! Kylie Jenner, 20, has been keeping a very low profile in recent weeks as she continues to avoid confirming her pregnancy, but she joined the family for the holiday and happily appeared on Khloe’s Snap story. Of course, the ladies made sure Kylie’s stomach was well-covered, and she was only filmed from the chest up. And, yes, we got confirmation from Kylie herself that she was at the family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24…she just sneakily avoided being photographed!

Also in attendance for Christmas morning was Rob Kardashian, who has gone back to living his own low-key lifestyle since splitting from Blac Chyna earlier this year. It didn’t appear that Rob’s daughter, Dream, was at the family event, but hopefully he’ll be able to meet up with her later! The Disick and West children all looked SO adorable as they ran to the tree to start opening their presents, and they all wore matching Christmas PJs for the event. Check out the video below!

Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also all wore Christmas-themed pajamas, and everyone seemed to be in great spirits. Unfortunately, Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson, has a basketball game on Christmas, so he wasn’t able to attend — but Khloe’s baby bump was front and center! Click through the gallery above to see photos from the Kardashian Christmas morning!

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised that Kylie and Rob showed up for the Kardashian Christmas?!