Kardashian Christmas Eve Party 2017: Khloe Dresses Up Her Baby Bump & More Pics

It was another epic Christmas Eve for the Kardashian family thanks to Kris Jenner’s annual bash! Check out pics and video from the fabulous event here!

Kris Jenner sure does know how to throw a party! For years, the Kardashian matriarch has been throwing a Christmas Eve bash at her California home, and this year, she REALLY went all out. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared tons of photos and videos from the event, and Kris totally nailed the decorations by filling a room with hundreds of Christmas lights for her guests. Of course, there were lots of celebrities in attendance, and the party even included a one-of-a-kind performance from Babyface and Toni Braxton! Click through the gallery above to check out all the photos.

Since Khloe has finally confirmed her pregnancy, she had no problem showing off her bump in videos on Snapchat. The mom-to-be dressed up her growing belly in a shiny silver dress, which she paired with a luxurious, oversized jacket. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looked like a snow princess in her all-white outfit, and Kim was oozing sexiness in her skintight look. Noticeably missing from the event — or at least all the photos and videos of the event — was Kylie Jenner, who has yet to confirm her own pregnancy and has been staying super low key for the last several months.

Christina Aguilera was at the bash and snapped selfies with Kim, and even Scott Disick was welcome. It must’ve been somewhat awkward, though, as Kourt was there with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima! Not surprisingly, Scott’s lady, Sofia Richie, was not in attendance. However, he still seemed to be enjoying himself as he posed for pics with Kim and Khloe, which you can check out in the gallery.

KHLOE x KRIS

🎶Step in the Name of Love🎶

❄️ pic.twitter.com/Vgm5SfymED — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) December 25, 2017

