Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & More Send Christmas Wishes In Sweet Tweets

We love nothing more than a very, merry celeb-filled Christmas! These celebrities took to Twitter to share the love on XMas day!

Celebrity or not, Christmas is a universal happy day to celebrate family, friends, peace and love! Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Mandy Moore, Charlie Puth and more of your favorite stars sent out their Christmas wishes via Twitter, and it makes us love them even more! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian, who is obviously a part of the Kristmas-loving Kardashian clan, was one of the first to tweet out her Christmas love this morning, writing, “Merry Christmas!!! When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special!” Kendall Jenner joined her sister in wishing her 25.6 million followers a Merry Christmas, writing on Twitter, “Merry Christmas! i hope and pray that all your wildest dreams come true!” So sweet! We figure that the rest of the Kar-Jenner family is asleep after their late night of partying at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, that looks like it was an incredible, sparkling night of holiday fun!

Shawn Mendes got in the Christmas spirit, tweeting out to his fans, “Hey i love you guys! Merry Christmas.” Actress Jessica Chastain also shared her Christmas wishes with fan, posting a video of herself singing “Blue Christmas,” and writing “I’m not feeling ‘blue’ this year. I hope you all have a wonderful day with your loved ones.” Don’t worry little monsters, Lady Gaga also shared her love and wisdom going into the Christmas holiday, writing on Twitter, “Wishing you the happiest possible of holidays and remembering we’re all in this as one family: Humanity. # BeKind this season. I have so much love for you little monsters and for the world!” We couldn’t love her more!

HollywoodLifers, we hope YOU have the happiest, merriest Christmas yet!